Arkansas lawyer: Contract spiked over email to legislator

An Arkansas attorney says in a lawsuit that his contract with the state was terminated because he emailed a legislator and criticized her support of a measure banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth. (Source: WAFB)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas attorney says in a lawsuit that his contract with the state was terminated because he emailed a legislator and criticized her support of a measure banning gender confirming treatments for transgender youth.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on Wednesday filed the lawsuit on behalf of Casey Copeland, whose contract with the Administrative Office of the Courts was terminated two days after he sent the email.

The lawsuit argues the termination violated Copeland’s constitutional rights and seeks an injunction blocking the state from terminating and not renewing his contract.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

