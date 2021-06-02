Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher to participate in 2021 Manning Passing Academy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf will be among elite quarterback company in Louisiana.

Arkansas State QB Layne Hatcher is set to participate in the 2021 Manning Passing Academy. It’s scheduled for July 15th-18th on the campus of Nicholls State University. Jeff Duncan of The Athletic revealed the college quarterbacks that will be MPA counselors.

The Manning Passing Academy has been around for over 25 years. Campers get to learn the finer points of football from Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper Manning. Several notable QBs have served as MPA counselors in the past like Russell WIlson, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen.

Hatcher has led Arkansas State in passing yards in each of the last 2 seasons. He shined in a two-QB system in 2020, passing for 1,240 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Pulaski Academy alum threw for 2,946 yards and 27 TD in the 2019 season.

