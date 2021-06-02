Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man arrested in 2019 in connection with the capital murder of a woman will spend the rest of his life behind bars, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Marco Clark, 37, of Jonesboro pleaded guilty Wednesday to capital murder, just before jury selection was set to start.

According to a media release from 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey then sentenced Clark to the life sentence.

Clark was arrested in Aug. 2019 in connection with the death of Melinda Colburn, 37, of Dixie.

Craighead County deputies went to a home on Craighead County Road 988 after getting a call about shots being fired in the area. Deputies later found Colburn lying in the front yard underneath a blanket.

A witness told police he heard the shots and saw the victim’s white Dodge Challenger drive away, while a second witness said they heard the shot and saw Clark.

A third witness also told police that Clark had called her and admitted killing Colburn.

“Marco posted a video to Facebook in which he states ‘the b**** deserved it’ and ‘who’s gonna be my next victim,’” Craighead County deputies said in a probable cause affidavit.

Chrestman thanked prosecutors Gina Knight and Martin Lilly for helping in the case.

“A plea of guilty to capital murder is a rare thing. It’s a product of Knight and Lilly’s hard work and experience. Their efforts make our community safer,” Chrestman said. “It’s why I asked them to come to Craighead County. And I’m thankful for their willingness to serve.”

