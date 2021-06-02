Deadline for lottery scholarship quickly approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The opportunity for students to receive help from the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship this year will soon be here, and parents and students alike have until July 1 to apply for help.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, traditional students must score at least 19 on the ACT to qualify for the scholarship. Officials said the latest test results to be accepted for this year’s scholarship will be the June test and that students can take the Accuplacer test as a substitute if they do not score at least 19.

A freshman student at a four-year college can receive $1,000, while second and third-year students can receive $4,000. Seniors can also receive up to $5,000 a year.

At two-year colleges, first-year students can receive $1,000 each year, while second-year students can receive $3,000. However, they must maintain a 2.5 GPA to keep the scholarship.

People can learn more about the scholarship by visiting here.

