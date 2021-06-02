Energy Alert
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a hazardous materials situation involving a train along Highway 367 near Tuckerman.

The service originally said on Facebook that the highway was closed and asked people to stay out of the area.

The Tuckerman Fire Department said on Facebook that all units and HazMat crews were cleared from the scene on Highway 367, with no hazardous materials involved.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

