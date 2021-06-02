Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday to a hazardous materials situation involving a train along Highway 367 near Tuckerman.

The service originally said on Facebook that the highway was closed and asked people to stay out of the area.

Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a haz mat situation near the Jackson County town. (Source: Tuckerman Fire Department Facebook)

The Tuckerman Fire Department said on Facebook that all units and HazMat crews were cleared from the scene on Highway 367, with no hazardous materials involved.

