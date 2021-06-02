Former QB Phillip Butterfield joins EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

The Arkansas State Athletics Department and East Arkansas Broadcasters (EAB) announced Wednesday that Phillip Butterfield, an Arkansas State University alumnus and four-year football letterman from 2010-13, has joined the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network’s football broadcast team as an analyst.

“We are excited about the addition of Phillip Butterfield, an outstanding Arkansas State University alumnus, letterman and ambassador, to our football game broadcasts,” said A-State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen. “Phillip is obviously very familiar with our program as a former player, has a great understanding of the game and will bring great enthusiasm to the analyst position on our broadcast team.”

Butterfield helped lead A-State to three consecutive Sun Belt Conference championships and three bowl games from 2011-13 as a quarterback for the Red Wolves. The former team captain played under four different head coaches, including Steve Roberts, Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin.

A former high school all-state selection from Lake Hamilton, Ark., Butterfield redshirted his true freshman season in 2009 and helped the Red Wolves amass 36 victories during his time with the program.

“It is an incredible opportunity to be a part of the first-class broadcast team covering our storied Arkansas State program,” said Butterfield. “Our fan base stretches across the country, and I look forward to joining the group that brings the game to life for them.”

A member of the A-State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and Sun Belt Conference Commissioner’s List during his time as a student-athlete, Butterfield earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and master’s degree in business administration from Arkansas State University in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

Butterfield was named Emerging Alumni of the Year by the Arkansas State University College of Business in 2016 and currently works with Stephens, Inc., in Little Rock as a financial consultant. The Arkansas Business publication recognized him as one of their “20 In Their 20s” selections in 2018.

Butterfield will join play-by-play commentator Matt Stolz and sideline reporter Brad Bobo on the Red Wolves’ game broadcasts. Stolz is entering his 17th season in his current role, while Bobo has worked with A-State broadcasts the last 18 years.

“I’m thrilled about having Phillip join us this fall,” said Stolz. “Our goal is to consistently have the best college football broadcast in the country, so there was a lot of thought and consideration that went into this decision.

“Our ideal candidate was a former player who has a high football IQ, strong speaking skills, an ability to communicate clearly with our fans, a willingness to dedicate himself to the job, and a deep passion for A-State football. Phillip possesses every one of those qualities, and I truly believe he is the perfect fit for this job. I can’t wait for him to join me and Brad on the first broadcast September 4.”

Butterfield joins the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network broadcast team following a five-year stretch from 2016-20 with Tim Allison, a 1978-81 A-State football letterman, serving as analyst. Butterfield resides in Little Rock with his wife Brittany, who was a member of the A-State women’s basketball team from 2014-17.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.