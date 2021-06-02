Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Garth Brooks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in August

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks(Copyright 8 Ten, Inc.)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Country legend Garth Brooks is coming to Kansas City.

Brooks will do his first ever concert at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 7th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets to the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 11th.

You can buy tickets by clicking on the link below.

Garth Brooks Tickets

Or call Ticketmaster at 1 (877) 654-2784.

Or by downloading the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

Tickets are $94.95 each.

Brooks last performed in Kansas City in 2017 when he did six concerts at The Sprint Center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Lou Segura.
Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

Latest News

Man killed after driving off road, hitting culvert
Man killed in collision with semi
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson...
Tyson Foods CEO Banks leaving company; Donnie King named successor
Region 8 News Midday interview Cancer Survivors Day - 6/2/21
Region 8 News Midday interview Cancer Survivors Day - 6/2/21
Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead.
Man dies in semi vs. car crash