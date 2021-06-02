Garth Brooks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Country legend Garth Brooks is coming to Kansas City.

Brooks will do his first ever concert at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 7th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets to the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 11th.

You can buy tickets by clicking on the link below.

Or call Ticketmaster at 1 (877) 654-2784.

Or by downloading the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

Tickets are $94.95 each.

Brooks last performed in Kansas City in 2017 when he did six concerts at The Sprint Center.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.