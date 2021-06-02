June 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your Wednesday on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Tired of the rain yet? Well, more is on the way.
Scattered thunderstorms remain possible today.
Even though it won’t be as widespread, rainfall rates will likely be higher. That could add another 1-2″ or more in spots that have already seen an inch.
Temperatures will be a little warmer, mainly in the 70′s. You’ll probably hear more thunder, too.
Rain chances drop for the rest of the week though we’ll still have to watch for isolated storms each day.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your morning commute forecast.
News Headlines
Arkansas has almost 60,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses that are set to expire at the end of the month.
We’ll tell you about the incentives you can get if you get the COVID-19 vaccine in Arkansas.
There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife.
A video of a bullying incident on a Pocahontas School Bus left a mother outraged over her daughter’s safety.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the city of Jonesboro announced that they are trying to improve safety by reducing speed and making plans to make downtown safer for pedestrians. They also hired more officers to relieve the current spread thin staff.
Adam Jones and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories coming up at 6 a.m.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.