Kroger Health to launch $5M giveaway to promote vaccinations

Kroger employee administering vaccine
Kroger employee administering vaccine(Source: Kroger/Provided)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Company, is launching an initiative to offer up $5 million in incentives for those who get a COVID-19 vaccine.

They’re calling it the #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign and it starts next week.

The campaign allows individuals, including customers and associates, who have received a vaccine from Kroger Health the chance to win one of five $1 million payouts and a chance to win free groceries for a year. Kroger Health says it plans to announce prizes, official rules and eligibility next week.

The company says this comes as the Biden Administration is working on the national front to have at least 70% of adults get their first dose of the vaccine by July 4.

As of Wednesday, Kroger Health has administered 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines with the number increasing daily.

