Learn about good fishing sites through the Missouri Department of Conservation

(Pexels)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) -

Many anglers enjoy sharing the techniques of how they catch fish, but when asked where their personal favorite fishing spots are, the details become much more vague. However, Missouri Department of Conservation staff are always eager to give information about where the rod-and-reel hot spots are in Missouri.

People can learn about good fishing locations in the southwest part of the state at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Series: Southwest Missouri Fishing Spots.” This free online program, which will be Wednesday (June 2) from 2:30-3:30 p.m., is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss some of the prime fishing locations in southwest Missouri, what species can be caught at these sites, and what fishing techniques work best. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program by clicking on the link below

Register to learn about favorite fishing sites

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found be clicking on the link below.

MDC Virtual Programs

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

