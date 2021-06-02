Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man adopts puppy he saved from 7 stab wounds

By WTKR Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - A puppy from Virginia was found stabbed and bleeding badly, just minutes from death, but a good Samaritan saved her and gave her a forever home.

Pit bull puppy Smoke is bounding with energy and learning new tricks. Miraculously, she has no lingering effects from the seven stab wounds allegedly inflicted May 18 by her previous owner.

Brad Chambers found the puppy under his truck in downtown Portsmouth, Virginia, after she escaped from the attack. She was minutes away from death.

Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a...
Pit bull puppy Smoke has recovered from all her surgeries and is on her way to becoming a certified therapy dog.(Source: WTKR via CNN)

“The stab wound penetrated so deep into her neck that it damaged her trachea,” Chambers said. “It was air escaping her trachea into her lung and chest cavity around her heart.”

Chambers saved Smoke’s life using a trauma kit he had in his truck. She was then rushed to an animal hospital in Suffolk and eventually had to undergo surgery at North Carolina State’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Her road to recovery cost a whopping $15,000 – some paid for by Chambers, the rest by fundraising.

“She’s one of the most loving dogs I’ve ever met,” Chambers said. “She’s recovered almost fully from all the surgeries. She’s got a ton of energy, and her loyalty is pretty solid.”

When Smoke’s owner, who is facing animal cruelty charges, forfeited ownership, Chambers stepped in once again and adopted the puppy.

“This is a dog who needs to find a place that everyone around her is going to benefit from her lovingness, and yeah, I love dogs,” Chambers said. “This is a dog that I get to share the next multiple seasons of my life with and all the memories that are to be had.”

Smoke is now on her way to becoming a certified therapy dog.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Lou Segura.
Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

Latest News

There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest’s remains underway at Memphis park
There was confrontation Tuesday as crews started to relocate the Memphis graves of Confederate...
Removal of Forrest remains underway
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June
Chief Daryl Osby with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the victim was a 44-year-old...
Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at Calif. station
Volusia County authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire...
14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida