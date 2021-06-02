Man dies in semi vs. car crash

SULPHUR ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.
According to Arkansas State Police’s crash report, a Peterbilt Semi driven by Nicholas B. Warner, 23, was stopped at South Vaughn St. around 8:30 a.m.
A Nissan Xterra was driving on State Highway 69 and was approaching South Vaughn St. when Warner tried to cross the highway.
Warner pulled into the path of the Nissan which caused the car to hit the right side of Warner’s semi causing it to overturn.
Conditions were wet and rainy at the time of the crash.
