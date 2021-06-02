Energy Alert
Man killed after driving off road, hitting culvert

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Salem man died after he ran off the road and flipped his vehicle.

According to Arkansas State Police, 27-year-old Spencer Matty of Salem was driving south on Highway 9 near Camp around 10:30 Monday morning.

The report stated Matty drove off the right side of the road and hit a concrete culvert. He continued traveling on the shoulder, eventually overturning, the report said.

ASP noted the weather was clear, and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

