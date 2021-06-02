Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Lou Segura.
Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

Latest News

Man killed after driving off road, hitting culvert
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson...
Tyson Foods CEO Banks leaving company; Donnie King named successor
Region 8 News Midday interview Cancer Survivors Day - 6/2/21
Region 8 News Midday interview Cancer Survivors Day - 6/2/21
Fatal collision on I-26 heading towards Orangeburg leaves one dead.
Man dies in semi vs. car crash