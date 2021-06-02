Energy Alert
One dead after struggle with ASP trooper, west of Hot Springs, authorities say

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person has died after authorities say the person fled on foot from a state trooper, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The incident happened west of Hot Springs Wednesday afternoon.

ASP said the shooting happened after the suspect grabbed the trooper’s gun during a struggle to try to overpower the trooper.

“At 12:34 PM, a trooper reported he was attempting to stop a motorcycle driver who was not complying with the trooper’s emergency lights and siren to signal a traffic stop. A short pursuit proceeded west along U.S. Highway 70 toward Lake Hamilton Schools where the motorcyclist turned-off the highway onto Sunshine Road still trying to evade the trooper. As the driver of the motorcycle reached the dead end of Woodview Lane, he abandoned the bike and fled on foot in a northeasterly direction through a wooded area with the trooper following,” ASP said. “The trooper’s orders to stop were ignored by the suspect, at which time the trooper fired a TASER, a less than lethal device, in an attempt to stop the suspect. As the trooper neared the suspect, he began to resist the trooper’s orders to surrender. The suspect grabbed the trooper’s gun and a struggle for the gun resulted in the trooper shooting the suspect at 12:46 PM.”

Arkansas State Police special agents are investigating the incident and a case file will be given to prosecutors to review to decide if the use of deadly force was justified.

Authorities have not named the suspect, pending notification of next of kin.

The trooper, whose name was also not released, is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

However, officials say the trooper’s name will be released as the investigation continues.

