Police: Man charged with attempted murder, abuse of 83-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a man accused of physically attacking an elderly woman is facing criminal charges.

Melvin Brooks, 64 is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated abuse of an elderly 70+ or vulnerable adult and criminal attempt to wit second-degree murder, according to police.

On Monday, June 1, MPD was called to a home near Pendleton and Buntyn Street for reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers found an 83-year-old woman with several bruises and a bloody mouth.

According to the affidavit, Brooks lives in her home as her caretaker.

She told police he hit her several times in the face, body and chest with his fist, eventually knocking out her dentures.

She also said he ran her over with her 2002 Mercedes-Benz.

It is unclear what lead to the attack.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.