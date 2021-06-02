Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Stoddard County Sherriff’s Office hosts first deputy camp

The Stoddard County Sheriff Department wanted a smaller group for the first year of this...
The Stoddard County Sheriff Department wanted a smaller group for the first year of this program to make the learning experience more personal for students.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriffs department is hosting it’s first deputy camp for teens. The program is for 12 to 14 year-olds.

“We actually had this idea last year before COVID to get some of these kids together between the ages of 12 to 14,” said Chief Deputy Holden.

Andrew Holden, Stoddard County Chief Deputy tells me two students in every school district in Stoddard County will take part in the deputy camp.

“They’ll learn how calls are handled, why we do the things that we do sometimes and when they see us out on a call or a traffic stop we don’t want them to be scared of us we want them to come to us,” Holden said.

Holden said the students will learn the duties of law enforcement such as dispatching, processing a crime scene and the court system.

“They are actually going to have a mock trial so they’ll get to see kind of what happens in a court room,” said Holden.

The Stoddard County Sheriff Department wanted a smaller group for the first year of this program to make the learning experience more personal for students.

“That’s what we want something personal that they can take back home they can tell friends about, they can tell their parents, their relatives about the things that they learned,” Holden said.

Holden said they’ve received community support.

“We’re grateful for that. One of the ways that we can give back is through these kids to try to just maybe give them a positive experience of law enforcement,” said Holden.

The Stoddard County Deputy Camp will begin June 3 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.

Latest News

An Arkansas attorney says in a lawsuit that his contract with the state was terminated because...
Arkansas lawyer: Contract spiked over email to legislator
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
A person has died after authorities said the person fled on foot from a state trooper,...
One dead after struggle with ASP trooper, west of Hot Springs, authorities say