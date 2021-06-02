Tyson Foods CEO Banks leaving company; Donnie King named successor

(AP) - Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons, having served less than a year in the top post.

Tyson named Banks as CEO in August, but he took officially took over the position from Noel White in October.

The company said Wednesday that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately. King will have much on his plate at the outset, including contending with worker attendance issues and the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

