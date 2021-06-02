Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Tyson Foods CEO Banks leaving company; Donnie King named successor

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson...
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson food product, in Montpelier, Vt. Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons, having served less than a year in the top post. The company said Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)(Toby Talbot | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks is leaving the poultry company for personal reasons, having served less than a year in the top post.

Tyson named Banks as CEO in August, but he took officially took over the position from Noel White in October.

The company said Wednesday that Donnie King will succeed Banks, effective immediately. King will have much on his plate at the outset, including contending with worker attendance issues and the ongoing challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Crash reported on Highway 18 in Lake City
‘Serious crash’ impacted traffic near Lake City bridge
Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.
Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Lou Segura.
Silver Alert issued for Cleburne County man

Latest News

Several crews work to extinguish a fire at the Stuckey Brother's building in downtown Lepanto.
Historic building in Lepanto burns down, no injuries reported
During the pandemic, many people stopped traveling due to COVID- 19 restrictions.
Heartland bed and breakfast booming with travelers
Ameren Illinois is offering a one-time energy assistance grant of up to $150 to some of their...
Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries
According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 41 packages, supposed to be...
Undelivered FedEx packages found dumped in southern Ill.