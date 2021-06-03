2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Another season of the PGA Junior Tour teed off on Thursday. The top youth boys and girls golfers in NEA will compete all over the area this month.

Stop 1 was Paragould Country Club. They’ll also play at Jonesboro Country Club (June 9th), RidgePointe (June 17th), and Sage Meadows (June 30th).

The top 3 NEA points finishers in each age division will advance to July’s Arkansas PGA Junior Overall Championship. You can see more info on the North East region of the Arkansas PGA Junior Tour here.

