Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off

Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Another season of the PGA Junior Tour teed off on Thursday. The top youth boys and girls golfers in NEA will compete all over the area this month.

Stop 1 was Paragould Country Club. They’ll also play at Jonesboro Country Club (June 9th), RidgePointe (June 17th), and Sage Meadows (June 30th).

The top 3 NEA points finishers in each age division will advance to July’s Arkansas PGA Junior Overall Championship. You can see more info on the North East region of the Arkansas PGA Junior Tour here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
Arkansas baseball logo
#1 Arkansas baseball hosts NJIT, Nebraska, & Northeastern in Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas State finishes 5th in 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup
Arkansas relief pitcher continues to earn SEC and national honors.
Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year