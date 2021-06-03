Energy Alert
AG warns of catalytic converter thefts, being careful

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday that the problem has been seen statewide, with thieves taking the converters for precious metals.(NBC12)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas has seen more than its share of catalytic converter thefts in recent months, with lawmakers approving a bill and Gov. Asa Hutchinson signing the bill into law in the last legislative session.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday that the problem has been seen statewide, with thieves taking the converters for precious metals.

Rutledge said in an AG Alert that the thefts can hurt people in the pocketbook, with an expensive repair bill.

“These criminals are stealing catalytic converters that will end up costing thousands of dollars to fix,” Rutledge said. “I want Arkansans to know the signs beforehand so they can protect themselves from conniving criminals trying to make a quick buck.”

Tips for public

Rutledge said people can use the following tips to be careful.

  • Whenever possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.
  • If you have a garage, park your car inside and keep the garage shut.
  • Consider having the catalytic converter welded to your car’s frame, making it harder to steal.
  • Calibrate your car’s alarm system to alert you when it detects vibrations.
  • Most catalytic converters do not have serial numbers, so engraving your car’s VIN can help identify your catalytic converter if it is stolen.
  • Consumers should notify their insurance company if your catalytic converter is stolen.

People should also file a report with the police if the catalytic converter in their vehicle is stolen, Rutledge said.

