Arkansas man helps grow drone, agriculture industry in state

By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Technology is helping growing industries across the state, especially in agriculture.

And one part of new technology - drones - is now leading the way in agriculture in the state.

Jeff Dickens started his career in the drone and agriculture industry in 2018, with his business Dickens AgDrone.

He saw a need for farmers in Arkansas and he knew drones could help.

Drones started off as just a way to scout land and see where they need to look.

Now, they do a little more.

“A lot of automation, several companies have flight planning software to wear the user can map out the field with just a few clicks on the screen. The drone will go out and scout the field,” says Dickens.

Recently, Dickens did the first drone application in Arkansas.

He says this will not replace crop dusters and rigs but it will help farmers target specific areas.

“Instead of getting a plane to hit those certain spots or a ground rig to hit those couple of spots you can deploy the drone. Fly out and hit those specific spots and come back in,” says Dickens.

Dickens said there is a lot to look forward to with the drones.

We could possibly see more drones per operator or even larger drones.

