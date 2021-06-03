Arkansas State finishes 5th in 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup

The Sun Belt Conference announced the South Alabama athletic department as the winner of the 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup on Thursday.

The Jaguars claimed their 15th all-time Bubas Cup—and fifth over the past seventh seasons—following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Bubas Cup is the Sun Belt’s annual all sports championship trophy, awarded to the top athletic department in the conference based on a points system.

“Congratulations to South Alabama. Winning the Bubas Cup acknowledges their comprehensive excellence during the 2020-21 academic year,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Alabama’s student-athletes, coaches, staff and university leadership.”

South Alabama earned 131 points to outpace Louisiana (117), Coastal Carolina (108), Texas State (107.5) and Arkansas State (106.5) in this year’s Bubas Cup standings.

South Alabama collected Sun Belt tournament championships in men’s cross country, women’s soccer, men’s tennis and baseball, along with runner-up accolades in women’s tennis, men’s outdoor track & field and women’s outdoor track & field.

The Jaguars—who sponsor 17-of-18 Sun Belt sports—were also the regular-season champions in baseball and runners-up in women’s soccer and women’s tennis.

The Vic Bubas Cup is named after the Sun Belt Conference’s first Commissioner. Bubas was named the conference’s commissioner on Oct. 6, 1976 and served for 14 years until his retirement in 1990. He led the conference during a period in which its membership increased from six to eight members and its sport sponsorship grew from four to 10 sports. Bubas was a three-time ACC Coach of the Year at Duke in the 60′s, taking his team to three Final Fours. In 2007, he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Bubas passed away in April 2018 at the age of 91.

Points for the Bubas Cup are awarded based on regular season finish for sports that have a regular season conference schedule. Points are awarded based on Sun Belt Championship finish if that sport does not have a regular season conference schedule. Points are awarded based on the number of schools sponsoring the sport. Institutions not sponsoring a sport do not receive points in that sport. Institutions tying for positions split the combined points of their positions.

For sports that have both a regular season schedule and a conference tournament, one additional point will be awarded to the winner of the conference tournament. For sports with divisions, the conference records of all teams are ranked and points are awarded regardless of divisional finish.

Vic Bubas Cup Winners

1977 Jacksonville

1978 South Florida

1979 South Florida

1980 South Florida

1981 South Florida

1982 South Florida

1983 Old Dominion

1984 South Florida

1985 South Florida

1986 South Florida

1987 Western Kentucky

1988 South Alabama

1989 South Alabama

1990 South Florida

1991 South Alabama

1992 South Alabama

1993 South Alabama

1994 South Alabama

1995 Arkansas State

1996 South Alabama

1997 South Alabama

1998 Arkansas State

1999 South Alabama

2000 South Alabama

2001 Middle Tennessee

2002 Western Kentucky

2003 Western Kentucky

2004 Middle Tennessee

2005 Middle Tennessee

2006 Western Kentucky

2007 Middle Tennessee

2008 Western Kentucky

2009 Middle Tennessee

2010 Middle Tennessee

2011 Middle Tennessee

2012 Middle Tennessee

2013 Middle Tennessee

2014 Western Kentucky

2015 South Alabama

2016 South Alabama

2017 South Alabama

2018 South Alabama

2019 Texas State

2020 Arkansas State

2021 South Alabama

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.