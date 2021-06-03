Arkansas State finishes 5th in 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup
The Sun Belt Conference announced the South Alabama athletic department as the winner of the 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup on Thursday.
The Jaguars claimed their 15th all-time Bubas Cup—and fifth over the past seventh seasons—following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.
The Bubas Cup is the Sun Belt’s annual all sports championship trophy, awarded to the top athletic department in the conference based on a points system.
“Congratulations to South Alabama. Winning the Bubas Cup acknowledges their comprehensive excellence during the 2020-21 academic year,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of South Alabama’s student-athletes, coaches, staff and university leadership.”
South Alabama earned 131 points to outpace Louisiana (117), Coastal Carolina (108), Texas State (107.5) and Arkansas State (106.5) in this year’s Bubas Cup standings.
South Alabama collected Sun Belt tournament championships in men’s cross country, women’s soccer, men’s tennis and baseball, along with runner-up accolades in women’s tennis, men’s outdoor track & field and women’s outdoor track & field.
The Jaguars—who sponsor 17-of-18 Sun Belt sports—were also the regular-season champions in baseball and runners-up in women’s soccer and women’s tennis.
The Vic Bubas Cup is named after the Sun Belt Conference’s first Commissioner. Bubas was named the conference’s commissioner on Oct. 6, 1976 and served for 14 years until his retirement in 1990. He led the conference during a period in which its membership increased from six to eight members and its sport sponsorship grew from four to 10 sports. Bubas was a three-time ACC Coach of the Year at Duke in the 60′s, taking his team to three Final Fours. In 2007, he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Bubas passed away in April 2018 at the age of 91.
Points for the Bubas Cup are awarded based on regular season finish for sports that have a regular season conference schedule. Points are awarded based on Sun Belt Championship finish if that sport does not have a regular season conference schedule. Points are awarded based on the number of schools sponsoring the sport. Institutions not sponsoring a sport do not receive points in that sport. Institutions tying for positions split the combined points of their positions.
For sports that have both a regular season schedule and a conference tournament, one additional point will be awarded to the winner of the conference tournament. For sports with divisions, the conference records of all teams are ranked and points are awarded regardless of divisional finish.
Vic Bubas Cup Winners
1977 Jacksonville
1978 South Florida
1979 South Florida
1980 South Florida
1981 South Florida
1982 South Florida
1983 Old Dominion
1984 South Florida
1985 South Florida
1986 South Florida
1987 Western Kentucky
1988 South Alabama
1989 South Alabama
1990 South Florida
1991 South Alabama
1992 South Alabama
1993 South Alabama
1994 South Alabama
1995 Arkansas State
1996 South Alabama
1997 South Alabama
1998 Arkansas State
1999 South Alabama
2000 South Alabama
2001 Middle Tennessee
2002 Western Kentucky
2003 Western Kentucky
2004 Middle Tennessee
2005 Middle Tennessee
2006 Western Kentucky
2007 Middle Tennessee
2008 Western Kentucky
2009 Middle Tennessee
2010 Middle Tennessee
2011 Middle Tennessee
2012 Middle Tennessee
2013 Middle Tennessee
2014 Western Kentucky
2015 South Alabama
2016 South Alabama
2017 South Alabama
2018 South Alabama
2019 Texas State
2020 Arkansas State
2021 South Alabama
