Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State track & field one week away from NCAA Outdoor Championships

Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - School is out but Arkansas State track & field is locked in.

Bennett Pascoe and Eron Carter are getting ready for next week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships. Pascoe competes in the steeplechase, Carter in the discus. A-State are the reigning kings and queens of Sun Belt track and field, but that’s not the only impressive streak going on. 2021 marks the 8th straight occurrence of multiple Red Wolves athletes qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Sun Belt Coach of the Year Dr. Jim Patchell describes the approach heading to Eugene: “Well, we got to be aware of where we are. Bennett has competed in some high level meets. Obviously the West regional is not the national championships, but it’s pretty close. So that type of atmosphere is a little bit different. We’re just going to go and compete hard, have a good time. And try to do the best we can. I think those guys are ready to go.”

Arkansas State Track & Field at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Wednesday, June 9th

7:32pm: 3000m steeplechase semifinals (Bennett Pascoe)

Friday, June 11th

6:35pm: Discus final (Eron Carter)

7:24pm: 3000m steeplechase final (if Pascoe advances)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

Former Alabama & Mississippi Gulf Coast CC defensive back Scooby Carter committed to Arkansas...
Former Alabama/MS Gulf Coast DB Scooby Carter commits to Arkansas State
Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off
Arkansas baseball logo
#1 Arkansas baseball hosts NJIT, Nebraska, & Northeastern in Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas State finishes 5th in 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup