Arkansas State track & field one week away from NCAA Outdoor Championships

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - School is out but Arkansas State track & field is locked in.

Bennett Pascoe and Eron Carter are getting ready for next week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships. Pascoe competes in the steeplechase, Carter in the discus. A-State are the reigning kings and queens of Sun Belt track and field, but that’s not the only impressive streak going on. 2021 marks the 8th straight occurrence of multiple Red Wolves athletes qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Sun Belt Coach of the Year Dr. Jim Patchell describes the approach heading to Eugene: “Well, we got to be aware of where we are. Bennett has competed in some high level meets. Obviously the West regional is not the national championships, but it’s pretty close. So that type of atmosphere is a little bit different. We’re just going to go and compete hard, have a good time. And try to do the best we can. I think those guys are ready to go.”

Arkansas State Track & Field at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Wednesday, June 9th

7:32pm: 3000m steeplechase semifinals (Bennett Pascoe)

Friday, June 11th

6:35pm: Discus final (Eron Carter)

7:24pm: 3000m steeplechase final (if Pascoe advances)

