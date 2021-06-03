Energy Alert
Authorities, groups respond to apparent cat hoarding case

People worked Thursday to tape together suits to clean up an apparent animal hoarding case in Central Arkansas.(Source: KARK-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENBRIER, Ark. (KAIT) -Authorities spent Thursday battling the sight and smell of an apparent cat hoarding case, with nearly 100 cats and one dog rescued.

According to content partner KARK, volunteers with the Humane Society of the Delta and Biscuit’s Legacy were in Greenbrier.

Officials with the humane society said more than 100 animals were found in the location.

“There are kittens that we can’t find,” Maggie Bradley, a national animal cruelty investigator, said. “There’s empty canned cat food, you can’t see the floor for the empty cans and the smell is very overwhelming.”

The groups have received help from the Bissell Foundation, which gave a $10,000 donation.

Officials said the person who lived at the home is not facing any criminal charges.

“An elderly woman, she has gone into assisted living and we’re trying to help out the situation,” Bradley told KARK.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

