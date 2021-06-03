Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.(Source: CBP/CNN)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than 160 undocumented immigrants into custody in two human smuggling attempts in Laredo, Texas.

Customs and Border Protection said the first incident was just after midnight on Friday.

Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer.

All were Mexican nationals and in the U.S. illegally.

Hours later, agents found more than 100 undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer near an Interstate 35 checkpoint.

They were from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic.

The drivers in both incidents are U.S. citizens who were taken into custody with the undocumented immigrants.

The Border Patrol said in a news release, “Human smugglers continue to have no regard for the safety and health of the people they exploit for profit.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
Names released in officer involved shooting
Authorities release names of suspect, trooper, in officer-involved shooting
People worked Thursday to tape together suits to clean up an apparent animal hoarding case in...
Authorities, groups respond to apparent cat hoarding case
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off