Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
People worked Thursday to tape together suits to clean up an apparent animal hoarding case in...
Authorities, groups respond to apparent cat hoarding case
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off
Sergeant Morshayerick Racy confirmed that as of now they have 10 going through the training...
Jonesboro Police Department reports good news regarding officer shortage