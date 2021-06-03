Energy Alert
COVID vaccinations drop below 1 million per day

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – For the first time since January, the seven-day average pace of vaccinations in the United States fell below one million doses per day on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 808,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered since Wednesday.

More than 169 million people, which is more than 51% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Just under 137 million Americans, or about 41%, are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations among children between the ages of 12 and 15 is about 75,000 per day.

Public health experts say even though the rate of COVID-19 infections is falling, it’s still very important to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

