Former A-State RB Jamal Jones is new Director of Letterwinner Relations

Former Arkansas State RB Jamal Jones is joining the Red Wolves athletic department.
Former Arkansas State RB Jamal Jones is joining the Red Wolves athletic department.(Source: Arkansas State Athletics)
By Jerry Scott - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Arkansas State Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen announced Thursday that Jamal Jones, an Arkansas State University alumnus and former student-athlete, has been named Director of Letterwinner Relations.

Owning both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Arkansas State University, Jones will join the athletics department administration after spending the last six years as a running back for the Red Wolves’ football team.

“Not only do Jamal’s ties to our athletics department as a former student-athlete make him a great fit for our Director of Letterwinner Relations position, his outgoing personality and strong leadership skills are an ideal combination to keep us engaged with our former student-athletes,” said Bowen. “We look forward to the continued growth of our Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club with the addition of Jamal to our staff.”

Jones will oversee and coordinate the A-State Lettermen’s Club, managing its membership and initiatives to keep former student-athletes connected with the university and athletics department, as well as with past teammates, members of the community, alumni and others.

“As an A-State alumnus, I am thrilled to continue my journey as a Red Wolf,” said Jones. “My role will allow me to build relationships with former and current Arkansas State student-athletes. I cannot wait to give back to the university that has given me great opportunities and an incredible education.”

A familiar face in the Jonesboro community and at Arkansas State, Jones helped the Red Wolves win a pair of Sun Belt Conference championships and make five bowl-game appearances during his six-year playing career.

“Jamal Jones is a great hire to be the Director of Letterwinner Relations,” said Mike Gleghorn, the A-State Lettermen’s Club president. “Many members have shared with me they hoped for a letterman with a deep love for A-State Athletics with a dynamic personality. Without a doubt, Jamal meets those expectations!”

The Memphis, Tenn., native was a member of the Arkansas State Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and concluded his playing career with 1,161 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in communications in 2019 before going on to earn his master’s degree in sports administration in 2020.

