Jonesboro Sanitation Department behind on trash pick up this week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It might take a little longer this week for your trash to be picked up.

With a shortage of trucks and drivers, Jonesboro sanitation is a little behind.

Jonesboro Chief Operating Officer Tony Thomas said there are many factors that go into backups in picking up garbage.

A factor includes a shortage of workers. They are down a number of employees, causing a reduction in the number of routes.

But this week, the department is also down a few trucks.

“We’re actually down four vehicles as of yesterday. Those four vehicles impact our ability to pick up the residential side,” says Thomas.

Thomas said if they do not come on a regular day to pick up your trash, just leave the bin out and they will pick it up as soon as possible.

They plan to have it all done by Saturday of this week, at the latest.

