Advertisement

June 3: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your Thursday on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

There’s a chance of scattered storms and light fog through daybreak, but drier air works in for the second half of today.

Temperatures will gradually warm over the next few days with mid 80′s making a return.

It should be a dry weekend.

Rain chances increase again early next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your Thursday forecast.

News Headlines

Three weeks after the I-40 bridge shut down for repairs, the United States Secretary of Transportation will be in Memphis to take a look. We’ll have a live report at 6:45 a.m.

West Memphis, Arkansas has a lot to celebrate in 2021. The city has a new civic building, new library, new fire station, and now a new police chief.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections is expanding its Paws in Prison program for the first time since it started ten years ago. The McPherson Unit in Newport is the seventh facility to host the program.

As more people get out on the trails and the rivers, the Searcy Fire Department has a special team of firefighters ready in case of emergency.

The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making crosswalks more viewable for cars downtown.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m.

