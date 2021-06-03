Kennett baseball advances to MSHSAA Class 4 state title game

OZARK, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett had a flair for the dramatic Wednesday in the Final Four.

Reese Robinett hit a go ahead three-run homer in the 7th inning, the Indians beat Lafayette 11-4 in the MSHSAA Class 4 state semifinals. Trailing 4-2 in the final frame, KHS scored 9 runs to advance.

WINNER, WINNER!!! 9 run 7th puts us in the State Championship game! 6:30 tomorrow! #OneMoreLeft #EmbraceTheGrind



F: R H E

KHS 11 7 0

Lafayette 4 7 0 pic.twitter.com/JBrVZNKMDs — KHS Baseball (@DiamondIndians) June 3, 2021

The Indians will face Blair Oaks in the state championship game. First pitch is Thursday at 6:30pm at US Baseball Park in Ozark.

