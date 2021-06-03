Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kennett baseball advances to MSHSAA Class 4 state title game

The logo for the Missouri State High School Activities Association
The logo for the Missouri State High School Activities Association(Logo)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett had a flair for the dramatic Wednesday in the Final Four.

Reese Robinett hit a go ahead three-run homer in the 7th inning, the Indians beat Lafayette 11-4 in the MSHSAA Class 4 state semifinals. Trailing 4-2 in the final frame, KHS scored 9 runs to advance.

The Indians will face Blair Oaks in the state championship game. First pitch is Thursday at 6:30pm at US Baseball Park in Ozark.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

Former Alabama & Mississippi Gulf Coast CC defensive back Scooby Carter committed to Arkansas...
Former Alabama/MS Gulf Coast DB Scooby Carter commits to Arkansas State
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off
Arkansas baseball logo
#1 Arkansas baseball hosts NJIT, Nebraska, & Northeastern in Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas State finishes 5th in 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup