Kennett baseball advances to MSHSAA Class 4 state title game
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
OZARK, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett had a flair for the dramatic Wednesday in the Final Four.
Reese Robinett hit a go ahead three-run homer in the 7th inning, the Indians beat Lafayette 11-4 in the MSHSAA Class 4 state semifinals. Trailing 4-2 in the final frame, KHS scored 9 runs to advance.
The Indians will face Blair Oaks in the state championship game. First pitch is Thursday at 6:30pm at US Baseball Park in Ozark.
