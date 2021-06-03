Energy Alert
Kroger launches $5M, year supply of groceries giveaway for vaccinated customers, employees

Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WXIX) - Kroger has launched its $5 million and groceries for a year giveaway to motivate people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Five people will be selected as $1 million winners and 50 participants will win groceries for a year, Kroger announced Thursday.

The winners will be selected over the next five weeks.

The giveaway starts Thursday and runs through July 10.

Here is how the giveaway will work:

  • Kroger Health is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well as 50 “groceries for a year,” 10 each week for five weeks, each valued at $13,000 (which is the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks).
  • To enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.
  • To enter online, entrants must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.
  • To schedule a vaccine, visit Kroger.com.
  • To enter the giveaway and view the Official Rules, visit KrogerGiveaway.com.
  • Additionally, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to award a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully vaccinated.

In a similar effort, Ohio announced the second winner of its Vax-a-Million campaign Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

