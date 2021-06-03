Energy Alert
Less Rain, A Little Warmer for the Weekend

June 3, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A few showers are possible before midnight, but rain chances look much lower for the weekend. No rain expected on Friday and just an isolated shower or two Saturday afternoon. A few more showers and storms are possible on Sunday. With the lack of rain, temperatures will be higher. Highs will be consistently in the 80s for most of us. Mid to upper 80s expected on Saturday. Rain chances spike again many days next week. Once again, even though there’s a decent chance of rain each day you might not see rain each day. Highs stay in the 80s. Low to mid-80s if you see rain or upper 80s if you stay dry.

