Transportation Secretary: “The bridge is a regional issue and national concern”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Memphis to discuss the I-40 bridge shutdown between Arkansas and Tennesse.

“This bridge is a regional issue, but a national concern,” Secretary Buttigieg began his news conference.

He thanked the leaders of the Arkansas and Tennessee Department of Transportation for their enormous collaboration.

He said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland worked hard to support the community.

Secretary Buttigieg said Mayor McClendon told him that they’ve noticed some semi-trucks being rerouted to neighborhoods due to the shutdown.

He noted the delays have dwindled from 47 minutes a few weeks ago to 27 minutes just last week.

He was grateful the bridge shutdown was a result of an inspection instead of a failure.

Buttigieg: Phase two to strengthen the structure of the bridge is underway. — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) June 3, 2021

“We have some work to do. America has fallen out of the top 10 in infrastructure,” Secretary Buttigieg said.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) also gave some remarks.

“It’s kind of a shame that Memphis has to be the poster child for infrastructure,” Rep. Cohen, who represents the state’s 9th District, said.

The delivery of materials (8 rods 3 inches thick) for full restoration of the bridge is expected to come in late June.

No specific date for the opening of the bridge has been given, but officials say it could be in August.

Arkansas Impact

The West Memphis mayor called his town the home of America’s crossroads.

“The bridge shut down has paralyzed our city,” Mayor McClendon said. “60,000 vehicles travel through West Memphis in a day.”

Arkansas crews asked Tennessee crews to look into the I-55 bridge, once all of the traffic was rerouted there.

Despite its age, they found the past inspections were accurate and the I-55 bridge could handle the load.

The Chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission, Robert S. Moore, Jr., said this shutdown shows that we have a very aging infrastructure.

“We know it’s aging, but we don’t find the will to get it done,” Moore said. “It’s time to stop the talk, we need to get something done.”

Moore reassured that they will meet the needs of the people in this area to get the bridge back up and running.

The Possibility of the 3rd Bridge

When asked if there needs to be another bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee, the secretary said we need to expand where there needs to be expansion.

He didn’t want to push more because he said the states needed to decide that for themselves.

Buttigieg: It’s not my place to tell communities what’s best for them, but bridges are a huge part of @POTUS jobs plan. — Logan Whaley (@LoganWhaleyKAIT) June 3, 2021

