Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway 167 near Evening Shade. The person, a construction worker, jumped from a nearby bridge to avoid being hit by a semi truck involved in the crash, authorities said.(Source: Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - A construction worker was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital Thursday afternoon, after jumping 20 feet off a bridge to avoid being struck by a semi-truck involved in a crash, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

Authorities got a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about the crash on Highway 167, near Evening Shade.

Counts said a semi-truck, going south on Highway 167, struck at least two vehicles. From there, a construction worker with a private company, who was doing curb work in the area, jumped from the bridge.

Counts said no one else was injured, but said the highway is currently blocked for traffic by Arkansas State Police.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
Names released in officer involved shooting
Authorities release names of suspect, trooper, in officer-involved shooting
No tuition increases for 6 of 7 campuses
Arkansas State Board Meeting
People worked Thursday to tape together suits to clean up an apparent animal hoarding case in...
Authorities, groups respond to apparent cat hoarding case