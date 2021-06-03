One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - A construction worker was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital Thursday afternoon, after jumping 20 feet off a bridge to avoid being struck by a semi-truck involved in a crash, according to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts.

Authorities got a call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday about the crash on Highway 167, near Evening Shade.

Counts said a semi-truck, going south on Highway 167, struck at least two vehicles. From there, a construction worker with a private company, who was doing curb work in the area, jumped from the bridge.

Counts said no one else was injured, but said the highway is currently blocked for traffic by Arkansas State Police.

