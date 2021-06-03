Energy Alert
“Operation Quarantine Blues” nets at least 30 arrests in Izard Co.

A drug bust in Izard County Thursday led to the arrests of 30 people on a variety of charges, authorities said.(Source: Izard County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IZARD CO, Ark. (KAIT) - A long-term investigation by authorities in Izard County brought in at least 30 arrests, with nearly 10 pounds of meth and over $100,000 in drug proceeds found as part of the investigation, authorities said Thursday.

According to Izard County Chief Deputy Charley Melton, the investigation, called “Operation Quarantine Blues” looked into illicit drug activity in and around Izard County.

Posted by Izard County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Deputies and agents with the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force worked on the case, Melton said.

Melton said the investigation is ongoing and officials plan to continue working on the drug issue in the county.

“The operation is far from over, but much like casting a net on the pond, it was just time to empty the net. Many names are on this list. At the same time, many are not,” Melton said in a media release. “Those absent from the list should be aware that time is on our side and we will see you soon.”

