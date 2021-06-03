Energy Alert
Police say threat over after 3 officers wounded in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Residents of a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington where three officers were shot overnight no longer need to shelter in place, police announced Thursday morning.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team converged on the scene after the officers were wounded at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers with long guns took up positions around an apartment building as a standoff ensued, lasting through the night.

News outlets report that officers used a Wilmington fire ladder to enter a third-floor apartment through a window early Thursday morning, and helped a child and a woman descend the ladder. Loud bangs could be heard, and by 10 a.m. , the SWAT team and firefighters began to leave the scene.

Police then sent an alert saying there was no immediate threat to the public. They did not say anything about a shooting suspect or whether any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

The three officers were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The News Journal reports that Fraternal Order of Police President Greg Ciotti said one officer was treated and released, while the other two would undergo surgery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

