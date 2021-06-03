Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched thousands of tiny sea creatures to the International Space Station on Thursday, along with a plaque-fighting toothpaste experiment and powerful solar panels.

The 7,300-pound (3,300-kilogram) shipment — which also includes fresh lemons, onions, avocados and cherry tomatoes for the station’s seven astronauts — should arrive Saturday.

SpaceX’s Falcon rocket blasted into the hazy afternoon sky from Kennedy Space Center. The first-stage booster was new for a change, landing on an offshore platform several minutes after liftoff so it can be recycled for a NASA astronaut flight this fall.

The Dragon cargo capsule — also brand new — is delivering the first of three sets of high-tech solar panels designed to bolster the space station’s aging power grid. Astronauts will conduct two spacewalks later this month to help install the two roll-out panels alongside solar wings that have been in continuous operation for 20 years.

More power will be needed to accommodate the growing number of ticket-buying visitors, NASA’s space station program manager, Joel Montalbano, said Wednesday.

The cargo includes samples of saliva and oral bacteria from dental patients that will be treated with toothpaste and mouthwash in an experiment aimed at keeping astronauts’ teeth and gums healthy in space.

“There’s no guarantee that the Earth methods will work in zero gravity,” researcher Jeffrey Ebersole of the University of Nevada Las Vegas said in a statement.

Also headed to the orbiting lab: 20,000 tardigrades, better known as water bears, and 128 bobtail squid, as well as chile pepper plants and cotton seedlings.

Tardigrades can survive in drastic environments on Earth and even in the vacuum of space. Launched frozen, these microscopic extremophiles will be thawed and revived aboard the space station. By identifying the genes behind the animals’ adaptability, scientists hope to better understand the stresses on the human body during long space stays.

The baby bobtail squid are part of a study investigating the relationship between beneficial bacteria and their animal hosts.

This is SpaceX’s 22nd station supply run for NASA. The space agency turned to private companies to transport cargo and astronauts following the shuttles’ retirement a decade ago.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
Names released in officer involved shooting
Authorities release names of suspect, trooper, in officer-involved shooting
No tuition increases for 6 of 7 campuses
Arkansas State Board Meeting
People worked Thursday to tape together suits to clean up an apparent animal hoarding case in...
Authorities, groups respond to apparent cat hoarding case