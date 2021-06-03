Tickets sold out for Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium

Baum-Walker Stadium is officially sold out of all reserved and Hog Pen general admission tickets for the upcoming NCAA Baseball Regional.

Season ticket holders, 2021 single game purchasers and Razorback Foundation members all had the opportunity to request postseason tickets earlier in the season and Tuesday were notified of their ticket fulfillment status. Strict ticket limits were put into place to ensure that as many Razorback fans as possible could be accommodated.

Arkansas will be hosting postseason baseball at Baum-Walker Stadium for the fifth time in the last six seasons when it welcomes Nebraska, Northeastern and NJIT to town.

Student Tickets

An allotment of general admission tickets in the Hog Pen have been reserved exclusively for University of Arkansas students and were made available for purchase for $15 on a first come, first served basis starting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. There are currently no student tickets that remain available for the Arkansas-NJIT game on Friday.

Games 1 & 2: Student on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 9 a.m. – Game 1 SOLD OUT.

Games 3 & 4: Student on sale Saturday, June 5 at 9 a.m.

Games 5 & 6: Student on sale Sunday, June 6 at 9 a.m.

Public Parking (Parking Lots open at 10 a.m.)Public parking is available near the stadium for the NCAA Regional and will be filled on a first come, first served basis in the Baum East lot and Lot 99 (Beechwood Avenue – northwest of Baum-Walker Stadium).

Reserved Parking (Parking Lots open at 10 a.m.)Razorback Foundation members who have a designated 2021 baseball parking pass may use their pass(es) to park in the same lots they used during the regular season.

Should the Cardinal and/or Baum East parking lots fill to capacity, vehicles with Cardinal (C) hangtags will be directed to an overflow lot immediately adjacent to Baum-Walker Stadium and the Fowler Family Baseball and Track Training Center. Baum East (BE) hangtags will be directed to Lot 99. Parking personnel will be on-site to direct you accordingly.

ADA Parking– Public ADA parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis within the Baum East Reserved area.– A limited number of ADA spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the Cardinal lot for Cardinal (C) passholders

