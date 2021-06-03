Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 104 trips around the sun

Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.
Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.(Chelsey Powell)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerrit Degraaf, of southwest Michigan, is celebrating his 104th time around the sun!

His granddaughter says he has survived the Spanish Flu, World War II and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He dropped out of school in the 8th grade to help support his family during the beginning of the Great Depression.

He enlisted in the Army in his 20s and went into a career at Eaton Corporation until he retired in 1979.

Degraaf married in the 1940s and had four biological children and raised his first grandchild when the others had grown. He has nine grandchildren in total and two great-grandchildren.

He took care of his wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s until she passed away in 2002.

“He has always taken care of others,” his granddaughter, Chelsey Powell, said.

According to Powell, Degraaf loves dogs, the Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan football.

Happy 104th birthday, Gerrit Degraaf!

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The district currently has two active COVID cases among staff members.
Student assaulted on school bus, mother outraged
Logan Heath Murray
Details released in weekend fatal Jonesboro shooting
Marco Deshon Clark, 35, Lake City Homicide-capital murder (8/25)
Craighead County man sentenced to life in prison in capital murder case
Tuckerman emergency crews have responded to a hazmat incident along Highway 367, according to...
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation near Tuckerman
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts

Latest News

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
Names released in officer involved shooting
Authorities release names of suspect, trooper, in officer-involved shooting
No tuition increases for 6 of 7 campuses
Arkansas State Board Meeting
People worked Thursday to tape together suits to clean up an apparent animal hoarding case in...
Authorities, groups respond to apparent cat hoarding case