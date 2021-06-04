Case continued for man accused in death of construction worker

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on I-555 on Memorial Day Weekend 2020 until this fall.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt set a Sept. 7-10 trial date for Kristopher Gould, 26, of Mammoth Spring.

Gould was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and possession of an open container in the death of Preston Brayfield.

Brayfield was working in a construction zone at the time of the crash.

Gould has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Judge Honeycutt also set an Aug. 30 pre-trial date in the case.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

