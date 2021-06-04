Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Case continued for man accused in death of construction worker

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on I-555 on Memorial Day Weekend 2020 until this fall.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on I-555 on Memorial Day Weekend 2020 until this fall.

On Friday, Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt set a Sept. 7-10 trial date for Kristopher Gould, 26, of Mammoth Spring.

Gould was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and possession of an open container in the death of Preston Brayfield.

Brayfield was working in a construction zone at the time of the crash.

Gould has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Judge Honeycutt also set an Aug. 30 pre-trial date in the case.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
A drug bust in Izard County Thursday led to the arrests of 30 people on a variety of charges,...
“Operation Quarantine Blues” nets at least 30 arrests in Izard Co.
The Trumann Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an...
16-year-old arrested in robbery case, police say
A small quake was detected near Cave City Friday morning, June 4.
Small earthquake detected SE of Cave City in Arkansas

Latest News

The city of Harrisburg will be busy Saturday as the Festival on the Ridge kicks off.
24th annual Festival on the Ridge kicks off Saturday
Craighead County has 2,835 doses set to expire compared to 255 Pfizer doses.
Over 2,800 doses of J&J vaccine set to expire in Craighead County
Gavel, AP
Prosecutors waive death penalty for suspect in Rhoads murder case
Two counties are experiencing a volunteer shortage
CASA low on volunteers in two counties
Crimes against children jump in 2021