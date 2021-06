JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two fire departments are responding to an early morning structure fire.

According to Craighead County dispatch, crews were called out around 6:15 a.m. to the 5300 block Highway AR-1, just south of Jonesboro.

Fire crews are battling a large fire on Highway 1 just south of Jonesboro. Jonesboro fire and Southridge fire crews are in scene. pic.twitter.com/sIIGj6fLgJ — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) June 4, 2021

There is still quite a bit of smoke, but the JFD firefighter has climbed off the ladder truck. pic.twitter.com/kvInNIf9fh — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) June 4, 2021

No injures are being reported at this time.

Please avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.