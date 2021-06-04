Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Exhibit on Elvis’ love for martial art opening at Graceland Archives Experience

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City has a new display for the King of Rock and Roll.

There’s a new pop-up exhibit inside the Graceland Archives Experience.

The exhibit documents Elvis Presley’s love for karate, which began in 1958 when he was in the army, and continued throughout his life. The exhibit features artifacts from the Graceland archives, including the King’s personal karate Gis.

The pop-up exhibit opens Monday, June 7.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts
The Transportation secretary and the West Memphis, Ark. mayor were just one of several...
Transportation Secretary: “The bridge is a regional issue and national concern”

Latest News

A small quake was detected near Cave City Friday morning, June 4.
Small earthquake detected SE of Cave City in Arkansas
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
Bryan's weekend forecast
Bryan's Friday forecast
Exhibit on Elvis’ love for martial art opening at Graceland Archives Experience
Exhibit on Elvis' love for martial arts opening June 7