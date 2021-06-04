Former Alabama/MS Gulf Coast DB Scooby Carter commits to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another player with SEC ties has committed to Arkansas State football.

Jeffery Carter suited up for Alabama in 2019. Scooby played in 3 games as a freshman and recorded 1 tackle. Carter then transferred to JUCO powerhouse Mississippi Gulf Coast. He had 13 tackles and 6 pass breakups in 5 games in 2020. Scooby also had offers from Memphis, Troy, and Western Kentucky to name a few.

Carter was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas.

Head coach Butch Jones has used the transfer portal to bolster the Red Wolves roster. Several FBS & FCS transfers have joined the fold in 2021, several participated in spring practice.

Recent Arkansas State Football Signees or Commits From FBS/FCS

*: Participated in 2021 Spring Practice

RB Johnnie Lang Jr. (Iowa State)

QB AJ Aycock (LSU)

QB Allan Walters (Mississippi State)

DE Kivon Bennett (Tennessee)

OL Nick Lewis (Kentucky)

OT Robert Holmes (Austin Peay)

WR Akeem Hayes (Kentucky)

DL John Mincey (Tennessee)

LB Charles Willekes (Michigan State)

QB James Blackman (Florida State)

WR Te’Vailance Hunt (TCU) *

WR Khyheem Waleed (Boise State) *

DE Thurman Geathers (Louisville) *

DE Joe Ozougwu (North Texas) *

RB Alan Lamar (Yale) *

QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *

WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *

P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *

