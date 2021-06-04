Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Alabama/MS Gulf Coast DB Scooby Carter commits to Arkansas State

Former Alabama & Mississippi Gulf Coast CC defensive back Scooby Carter committed to Arkansas...
Former Alabama & Mississippi Gulf Coast CC defensive back Scooby Carter committed to Arkansas State.(Source: WLOX)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another player with SEC ties has committed to Arkansas State football.

Jeffery Carter suited up for Alabama in 2019. Scooby played in 3 games as a freshman and recorded 1 tackle. Carter then transferred to JUCO powerhouse Mississippi Gulf Coast. He had 13 tackles and 6 pass breakups in 5 games in 2020. Scooby also had offers from Memphis, Troy, and Western Kentucky to name a few.

Carter was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in Mansfield, Texas.

Head coach Butch Jones has used the transfer portal to bolster the Red Wolves roster. Several FBS & FCS transfers have joined the fold in 2021, several participated in spring practice.

Recent Arkansas State Football Signees or Commits From FBS/FCS

*: Participated in 2021 Spring Practice

RB Johnnie Lang Jr. (Iowa State)

QB AJ Aycock (LSU)

QB Allan Walters (Mississippi State)

DE Kivon Bennett (Tennessee)

OL Nick Lewis (Kentucky)

OT Robert Holmes (Austin Peay)

WR Akeem Hayes (Kentucky)

DL John Mincey (Tennessee)

LB Charles Willekes (Michigan State)

QB James Blackman (Florida State)

WR Te’Vailance Hunt (TCU) *

WR Khyheem Waleed (Boise State) *

DE Thurman Geathers (Louisville) *

DE Joe Ozougwu (North Texas) *

RB Alan Lamar (Yale) *

QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *

WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *

P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts
The Transportation secretary and the West Memphis, Ark. mayor were just one of several...
Transportation Secretary: “The bridge is a regional issue and national concern”

Latest News

Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Kevin Kopps named National Player of the Year, Dave Van Horn previews Fayetteville Regional opener
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off
Arkansas baseball logo
#1 Arkansas baseball hosts NJIT, Nebraska, & Northeastern in Fayetteville Regional
Arkansas State finishes 5th in 2020-21 Vic Bubas Cup