Full-time firefighter minimum age change bringing interest to area departments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you or someone you know has recently graduated high school and wants to be a firefighter in Jonesboro, you are now eligible.

The Jonesboro Civil Service Commission adopted Act 206, an act that the 92nd General Assembly passed two years ago.

Rickey Howton, the Division Chief of Training for Jonesboro Fire Department, says this comes at perfect timing for the department due to having seen low recruitment rates annually.

“I believe the timing is pretty good – with COVID and everything going on,” Howton said. “It seems that everybody around town is having a hard time getting help and stuff so I feel like this is good timing to help us get our numbers up.”

Howton mentioned he has had several calls from young recruits ages 18-19 since the law was adopted.

Jonesboro Fire Department is currently accepting new applicants.

All those who apply will be required to pass a written exam and physical agility exam.

Click here to view more requirements to become a firefighter and to apply.

