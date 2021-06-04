Energy Alert
June 4: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your Friday on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

No rain expected is expected today and just an isolated shower or two Saturday afternoon.

A few more showers and storms are possible on Sunday.

With the lack of rain, temperatures will be higher. Highs will be consistently in the 80′s for most of us.

Rain chances spike again many days next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your weekend forecast.

News Headlines

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg sat down for a round table discussion in Memphis Thursday with FedEx and freight leaders on the impacts on the I-40 bridge shutdown due to a steel beam fracture.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said Thursday the shutdown of the I-40 bridge has paralyzed the city.

Several links in the transportation chain are feeling the strain of the I-40 bridge closure.

One tick bite and your cat could fall victim to a deadly disease. We’ll show you how to keep your furry friend safe.

A homeless man in California struggling with mental illness and drug abuse was looking for a way out. He was able to tackle those problems with the help of a former pro football player.

Amanda Hanson has details on these stories coming up at 6 a.m.

