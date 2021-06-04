Juveniles robbed at gunpoint; suspect sought

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Trumann Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an aggravated robbery and an attempted aggravated robbery involving juveniles on Thursday.

Press Release Armed Robbery ****Update**** 2045 06/03/21 See posted photos. The suspect/vehicle information have... Posted by Trumann Police Department on Thursday, June 3, 2021

They say the suspect is a white male between 5′6 and 5′7 and between the age of 16 and 25 with long brown hair, a white tank top, gray sweatpants, white shoes, and mismatched shoelaces.

The first happened on Jennifer Street, with police saying two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint.

The second happened on West Speedway when a person matching the same description attempted to rob a juvenile at gunpoint.

If you have any information on either case, call Trumann police at 870-483-6423.

