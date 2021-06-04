Kennett baseball wins MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship
OZARK, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett made history on the diamond.
Razorback commit Reese Robinett had 5 RBI Thursday as the Indians beat Blair Oaks 16-5. KHS captures their first baseball state championship. Robinett had a 3-run inside the park HR in the 6th inning.
The Indians offense put on a show in the Class 4 Final Four. They scored 9 runs in the 7th on Wednesday to advance to the state title game. KHS scored 4 in the 1st inning on Thursday, 4 in the 5th, and 5 in the 6th en route to the run rule victory.
