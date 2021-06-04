Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kennett baseball wins MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship

Kennett baseball celebrates after winning 2021 MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship
Kennett baseball celebrates after winning 2021 MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship(Source: KRCG)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett made history on the diamond.

Razorback commit Reese Robinett had 5 RBI Thursday as the Indians beat Blair Oaks 16-5. KHS captures their first baseball state championship. Robinett had a 3-run inside the park HR in the 6th inning.

The Indians offense put on a show in the Class 4 Final Four. They scored 9 runs in the 7th on Wednesday to advance to the state title game. KHS scored 4 in the 1st inning on Thursday, 4 in the 5th, and 5 in the 6th en route to the run rule victory.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts
The Transportation secretary and the West Memphis, Ark. mayor were just one of several...
Transportation Secretary: “The bridge is a regional issue and national concern”

Latest News

Razorback commit Reese Robinett had 5 RBI as Kennett won the MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship
Kennett baseball beats Blair Oaks 16-5 to win MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship (Video: KRCG)
Former Alabama & Mississippi Gulf Coast CC defensive back Scooby Carter committed to Arkansas...
Former Alabama/MS Gulf Coast DB Scooby Carter commits to Arkansas State
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off
Top golfers in NEA competed Thursday in Paragould.
2021 Arkansas PGA Junior Tour tees off