Police find meth, marijuana after traffic stop

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent traffic stop by Jonesboro police helped officers find 23 grams of meth, four grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said Friday.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers did the traffic stop on South Caraway Road. A K-9 dog alerted on the vehicle, leading to the drugs being found.

The three people in the vehicle, whose names were not released, face several drug charges in the case.

