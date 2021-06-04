Energy Alert
Police find meth, marijuana after traffic stop

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent traffic stop by Jonesboro police helped officers find 23 grams of meth, four grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said Friday.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers did the traffic stop on South Caraway Road. A K-9 dog alerted on the vehicle, leading to the drugs being found.

Last week, Officer Brandon Bridges conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on S Caraway Rd. During the course of the stop,...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Friday, June 4, 2021

The three people in the vehicle, whose names were not released, face several drug charges in the case.

