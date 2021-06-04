Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Third victim dies in Miami banquet hall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police in South Florida announced “Operation Summer Heat” to combat escalating gun violence.

Miami-Dade law enforcement agencies announced the campaign as a third person died from a gunshot wound suffered during a mass shooting outside a banquet hall on Memorial Day weekend.

Thirty-two-year-old Shankquia Peterson had spent days in a coma with a bullet in her head.

She was among the 23 people shot early Sunday morning during a rapper’s album release party.

Another Memorial Day weekend shooting left one person dead and six injured in Wynwood, and a South Beach shooting paralyzed one man and sent a local rapper to jail.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was airlifted Thursday afternoon to a Little Rock hospital after a crash on Highway...
One airlifted after Highway 167 crash, jumps 20 feet off bridge to avoid being hit by vehicle, authorities say
Fire shuts down northbound lanes on Highway 1.
Fire shutdowns northbound lane of Highway 1 south of Jonesboro
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
The city of Jonesboro announced that they are working on slowing down traffic and making...
Person hit by car and downtown business owner react to city’s safety efforts
The Transportation secretary and the West Memphis, Ark. mayor were just one of several...
Transportation Secretary: “The bridge is a regional issue and national concern”

Latest News

An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
2 deputies fired at man killed in Minneapolis arrest attempt
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations
Several former Navy pilots describe their encounters with UFOs.
US intel report makes no definitive finding about UFOs
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
Walmart announced they will close their U.S. stores on Thanksgiving Day this year.
Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving